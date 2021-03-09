Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Hits New 1-Year High at $67.19

Shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $67.19 and last traded at $66.53, with a volume of 3876 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.64.

Several research firms have weighed in on BALY. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Bally’s from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist increased their price target on shares of Bally’s from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Bally’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -150.33 and a beta of 2.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $118.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.43 million. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. Bally’s’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bally’s Co. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Bally’s news, Director General L.P. Standard sold 220,304 shares of Bally’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $12,006,568.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Rollins sold 5,000 shares of Bally’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $241,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,749,139.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Bally’s in the 4th quarter valued at $1,900,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Bally’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,815,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in Bally’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,886,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,011,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bally’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,542,000.

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

