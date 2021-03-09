BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Director Sells $541,950.00 in Stock

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Director William Scott Martin sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.26, for a total transaction of $541,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

William Scott Martin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BancFirst alerts:

On Wednesday, March 3rd, William Scott Martin sold 10,000 shares of BancFirst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total transaction of $665,000.00.

Shares of BANF stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.82. 2,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,270. BancFirst Co. has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $72.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.39.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.31. BancFirst had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 9.72%. As a group, equities analysts expect that BancFirst Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.01%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BancFirst in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 197.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BancFirst in the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BancFirst in the 1st quarter worth $141,000. 37.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BANF has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BancFirst from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.