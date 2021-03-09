Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Sets New 52-Week High at $23.77

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.77 and last traded at $23.77, with a volume of 628 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.34.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BCH. TheStreet raised Banco de Chile from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.84. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCH. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 3.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 173,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile during the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Banco de Chile by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter.

Banco de Chile Company Profile (NYSE:BCH)

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to customers in Chile. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. It offers checking accounts, consumer loans, commercial loans, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans.

