Bancor (BNT) Price Reaches $9.10 on Exchanges

Bancor (CURRENCY:BNT) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Bancor has a total market cap of $1.43 billion and approximately $270.15 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bancor has traded 60.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bancor token can currently be purchased for approximately $9.10 or 0.00016777 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bancor alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00057021 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $426.10 or 0.00785761 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00009271 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00026892 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00065809 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00030505 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003871 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Bancor Token Profile

Bancor (CRYPTO:BNT) is a token. It launched on June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 157,346,111 tokens. The Reddit community for Bancor is /r/Bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bancor’s official website is bancor.network . Bancor’s official message board is blog.bancor.network . Bancor’s official Twitter account is @bancor and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bancor Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bancor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bancor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bancor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bancor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bancor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.