BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $34.22

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.22 and last traded at $34.22, with a volume of 21830 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.61.

BXS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

Get BancorpSouth Bank alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.83.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 19.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. BancorpSouth Bank’s payout ratio is 30.28%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 10.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after buying an additional 14,741 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 26.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 9,381.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 2.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 38.2% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

BancorpSouth Bank Company Profile (NYSE:BXS)

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for BancorpSouth Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancorpSouth Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.