Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,214,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,341 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $36,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,924,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,968,784,000 after acquiring an additional 16,517,775 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,825,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,934,000 after buying an additional 1,728,968 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 40,851,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,202,000 after buying an additional 1,418,300 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 25,930,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $785,964,000 after buying an additional 1,811,184 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 14.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,121,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,079,000 after buying an additional 3,066,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.23.

Shares of BAC opened at $36.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $318.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.39. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $37.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

