Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BAC. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.23.

BAC stock opened at $37.17 on Monday. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $37.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $320.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.39.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,901,869,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,924,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,968,784,000 after acquiring an additional 16,517,775 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $460,341,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,013,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 233.1% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 9,054,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,454,000 after buying an additional 6,336,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

