Bank of America Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at Bank of America in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $125.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 39.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RY. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.15.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $89.86. The stock had a trading volume of 72,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,772. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.83. The stock has a market cap of $127.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $49.55 and a 12 month high of $90.59.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.96. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 14.84%. Analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,240,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,402,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,336 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,908,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,466,962,000 after purchasing an additional 584,035 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,331,481,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,600,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,091,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,542,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,311 shares during the last quarter. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

