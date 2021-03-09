Bank of America Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at Bank of America in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $125.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 39.11% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RY. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.15.
Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $89.86. The stock had a trading volume of 72,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,772. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.83. The stock has a market cap of $127.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $49.55 and a 12 month high of $90.59.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,240,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,402,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,336 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,908,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,466,962,000 after purchasing an additional 584,035 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,331,481,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,600,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,091,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,542,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,311 shares during the last quarter. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
