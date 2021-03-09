Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Lifted to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BMO. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from $106.50 to $112.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. CIBC raised Bank of Montreal to an “outperformer” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.39.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Shares of BMO stock opened at $85.35 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.79. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $38.31 and a twelve month high of $86.77. The company has a market capitalization of $55.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 14.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMO. Detwiler Fenton Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Curbstone Financial Management boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management now owns 30,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 14,190 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company now owns 9,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.