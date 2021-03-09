Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Makes New Investment in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $672,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 375,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,167,000 after buying an additional 18,668 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 370,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,980,000 after buying an additional 77,148 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. grew its stake in Citigroup by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 44,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 8,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE C traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $72.10. 1,147,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,639,719. The company has a market cap of $150.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $72.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.97 and a 200-day moving average of $54.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on C. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.79.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

