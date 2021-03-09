Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Purchases 190 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,655 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,758,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 7,939.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,622,000 after buying an additional 10,718 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

SHOP stock traded up $47.66 on Tuesday, hitting $1,120.09. 42,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,450,035. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $305.30 and a 12-month high of $1,499.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,273.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,100.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a current ratio of 17.87. The stock has a market cap of $136.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 683.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.82 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. Sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their price target on Shopify from $1,225.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on Shopify in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,206.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Shopify has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,288.67.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.