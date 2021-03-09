Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Purchases 2,095 Shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its position in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in BRP were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pembroke Management LTD raised its stake in shares of BRP by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 621,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,234,000 after buying an additional 80,185 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of BRP by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,103,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,956,000 after buying an additional 1,545,092 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of BRP by 4.2% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 160,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,464,000 after buying an additional 6,416 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of BRP in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BRP in the third quarter worth about $211,000. 30.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DOOO shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on BRP from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BRP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut BRP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on BRP from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.11.

DOOO traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,577. BRP Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.97 and a 52 week high of $78.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.42 and a beta of 3.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.98.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

