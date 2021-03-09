Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Purchases 2,917 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 415.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,619 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 502.6% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 3,652 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in Illumina by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,452 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Illumina by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 29,010 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $10,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Illumina by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,102 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Shares of ILMN stock traded up $18.80 on Tuesday, reaching $402.42. 22,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,201,974. The company has a market cap of $58.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.59, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $439.93 and a 200-day moving average of $360.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $196.78 and a one year high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

ILMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Illumina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Illumina to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $380.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Monday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $363.35.

In related news, SVP Mostafa Ronaghi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.58, for a total value of $1,692,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,393,995.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.51, for a total transaction of $1,111,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,552,937.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,425 shares of company stock worth $8,525,386. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

See Also: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.