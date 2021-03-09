Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Truist

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) had its price objective upped by analysts at Truist from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on OZK. Raymond James raised their price target on Bank OZK from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet raised Bank OZK from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Bank OZK from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bank OZK from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank OZK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

OZK traded up $0.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.27. The company had a trading volume of 93,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,165. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $43.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.34.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $266.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.03 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 22.78%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OZK. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Bank OZK by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 96,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Bank OZK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Bank OZK by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Bank OZK by 1,645.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 9,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Bank OZK by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.