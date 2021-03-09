Bankinter’s (BKIMF) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BKIMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Bankinter alerts:

OTCMKTS BKIMF traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $6.95. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,483. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.23. Bankinter has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $6.95.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. The company operates through Commercial Banking, Private Banking, Personal Banking, Individual Banking, Foreigners, Corporate Banking, Consumer Finance, LÃ­nea Directa Aseguradora, Bankinter Portugal, and Other Businesses segments.

See Also: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.