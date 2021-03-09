Bankinter’s (BKIMF) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Bankinter alerts:

Shares of BKIMF stock traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $6.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,483. Bankinter has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $6.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.23.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. The company operates through Commercial Banking, Private Banking, Personal Banking, Individual Banking, Foreigners, Corporate Banking, Consumer Finance, LÃ­nea Directa Aseguradora, Bankinter Portugal, and Other Businesses segments.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.