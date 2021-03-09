BankUnited (BKU) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of BankUnited (NYSE: BKU) recently:

3/8/2021 – BankUnited was upgraded by analysts at Hovde Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $42.00.

3/3/2021 – BankUnited was downgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/3/2021 – BankUnited had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $46.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – BankUnited had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2021 – BankUnited had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $46.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – BankUnited had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $46.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – BankUnited was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

1/27/2021 – BankUnited had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $43.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – BankUnited had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $39.00 to $42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – BankUnited was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $26.00.

Shares of BankUnited stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,221. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.06 and a 200 day moving average of $30.76. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.47 and a 12 month high of $46.64.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $228.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.10 million. Equities analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BankUnited by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,350,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,515,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290,649 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BankUnited during the fourth quarter worth about $39,504,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in BankUnited by 488.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 802,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,577,000 after buying an additional 665,999 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in BankUnited by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,873,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,865,000 after acquiring an additional 653,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in BankUnited by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,208,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,339,000 after acquiring an additional 397,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

