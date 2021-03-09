Barbara Rentler Sells 69,407 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Stock

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total value of $7,752,761.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ROST traded up $5.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,710. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $56.30 and a one year high of $123.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.36.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.33). Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,403 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. MU Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,450 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 8,010 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,203 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 99,197 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $12,182,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners increased their price target on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Ross Stores from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.27.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

