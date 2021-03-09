Barclays Begins Coverage on Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY)

Equities researchers at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SGFY. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Get Signify Health alerts:

Shares of Signify Health stock opened at $28.31 on Monday. Signify Health has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $40.79.

In related news, CAO Laurence Michael Orton acquired 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $124,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO David Pierre bought 13,200 shares of Signify Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $316,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 772,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,549,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 33,300 shares of company stock worth $799,200.

About Signify Health

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.