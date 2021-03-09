Barclays Boosts Delek US (NYSE:DK) Price Target to $22.00

Delek US (NYSE:DK) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Barclays from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 10.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Delek US from $16.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Delek US from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Delek US from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

DK opened at $24.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 2.19. Delek US has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $27.38.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($2.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.93). Delek US had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Delek US will post -4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard J. Marcogliese purchased 11,000 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.92 per share, for a total transaction of $186,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,246 shares in the company, valued at $325,642.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 42.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Delek US by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Delek US during the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Delek US by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 10,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Delek US in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

