Barclays Initiates Coverage on Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Stock analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 36.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SLDB. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Solid Biosciences from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLDB opened at $9.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.57 and a 200 day moving average of $4.88. The company has a market cap of $575.47 million, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Solid Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $11.58.

In related news, CEO Ilan Ganot sold 10,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $65,777.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,088 shares of company stock worth $129,480. 31.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 338,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 56,472 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 51,964 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 130.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 59,291 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 22,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 101,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 18,616 shares in the last quarter. 42.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to derive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

