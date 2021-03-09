Barclays (LON:BARC) Sets New 52-Week High at $178.18

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 178.18 ($2.33) and last traded at GBX 177.92 ($2.32), with a volume of 66977086 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 171.58 ($2.24).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.89) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price on shares of Barclays and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on Barclays and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 227 ($2.97) target price on Barclays and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 171.42 ($2.24).

The stock has a market capitalization of £30.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 150.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 129.74.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

In other news, insider James E. Staley sold 97,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.86), for a total value of £137,926.02 ($180,201.23).

About Barclays (LON:BARC)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

