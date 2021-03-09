Barclays PLC Acquires 101,712 Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 844,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,712 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.62% of Futu worth $38,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Futu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,239,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Futu by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,261,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,691,000 after purchasing an additional 570,700 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Futu by 208.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 815,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,351,000 after purchasing an additional 551,631 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Futu by 15,147.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 766,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,832,000 after purchasing an additional 761,025 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Futu by 766.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 728,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,311,000 after purchasing an additional 644,113 shares during the period. 14.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. 86 Research cut Futu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Futu from $119.70 to $246.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BOCOM International assumed coverage on Futu in a research report on Monday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Futu in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Futu from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FUTU traded down $4.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $135.53. 81,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,708,126. The firm has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 161.75 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.83. Futu Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $204.25.

Futu Profile

Futu Holdings Limited operates digitized brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong, China, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform offers investing services, including trade execution and margin financing which allows to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options and exchange-traded funds in various markets; and wealth management services, which offers various leading fund products, including money market, fixed income, and equity funds products.

