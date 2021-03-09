Barclays PLC Acquires 1,233,731 Shares of RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) by 294.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,652,933 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,233,731 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 1.62% of RealPage worth $144,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RealPage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RealPage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in shares of RealPage by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,266 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in RealPage by 22.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in RealPage by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,593 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $88.75 in a report on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of RealPage from $80.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, RealPage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.94.

NASDAQ RP traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $86.96. The company had a trading volume of 18,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,226,779. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 160.97 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.99. RealPage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.91 and a 12 month high of $89.20.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. RealPage had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $298.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that RealPage, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite that generates lease documents, manages service requests, measures acuity of senior residents, enables senior community management, and manages procurement activities; and Propertyware, which offers accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, and portal services, as well as screening and payment solutions.

