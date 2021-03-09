Barclays PLC Acquires 1,328 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,764 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.21% of HubSpot worth $37,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 474.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 287 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUBS traded down $18.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $440.32. 6,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,029. The firm has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -251.93 and a beta of 1.78. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.83 and a 52 week high of $547.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $444.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $364.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. The company had revenue of $252.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.36 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. On average, analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.83, for a total transaction of $3,228,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 652,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,708,413.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 40,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.61, for a total value of $15,664,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,657,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,166,022.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,433 shares of company stock valued at $32,743,389 in the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HUBS. Mizuho upgraded HubSpot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp started coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $445.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on HubSpot from $425.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist raised their target price on HubSpot from $455.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Cannonball Research raised their target price on HubSpot from $420.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $457.57.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

