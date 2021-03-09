Barclays PLC Acquires 168,819 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Barclays PLC grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,007,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,819 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.18% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $50,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,144,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,021,000 after buying an additional 564,815 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 483.1% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 606,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,191,000 after acquiring an additional 502,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,675,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,209,000 after buying an additional 485,255 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,950,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,644,000 after purchasing an additional 428,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,156,000. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADM. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

NYSE:ADM traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.45. 77,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,795,019. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.08 and its 200-day moving average is $49.91. The stock has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $28.92 and a 1-year high of $58.68.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $17.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 45.68%.

In related news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $2,421,589.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 215,093 shares in the company, valued at $11,916,152.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.