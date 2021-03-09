Barclays PLC Boosts Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 848,368 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,927 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.14% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $77,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $480,262,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,783,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,987,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,085 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 18,868.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 974,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,694,000 after purchasing an additional 969,077 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 4,127,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $376,592,000 after acquiring an additional 828,870 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.45.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $5,791,789.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,172,467.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.99, for a total value of $657,641.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 371,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,186,578.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 340,551 shares of company stock valued at $29,248,022. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $81.83. 31,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,703,207. The firm has a market cap of $51.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $51.51 and a 52-week high of $92.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.68.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

