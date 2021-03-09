Barclays PLC Boosts Position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 602.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 465,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399,030 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.67% of Daqo New Energy worth $26,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Daqo New Energy by 159.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,210,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,421,000 after purchasing an additional 743,150 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Daqo New Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd purchased a new position in Daqo New Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,665,000. Elephas Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,557,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 398.1% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 26,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 21,336 shares in the last quarter. 14.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on DQ. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Daqo New Energy from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.95.

NYSE:DQ traded up $14.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,919,306. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 83.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.54. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $130.33.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

