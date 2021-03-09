Barclays PLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 238,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.28% of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $39,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 210.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 641,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,234,000 after purchasing an additional 435,131 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,120,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,447,000 after purchasing an additional 168,983 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5,709.4% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 139,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,018,000 after purchasing an additional 137,367 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,530,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,303,000 after purchasing an additional 137,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soundmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,846,000.

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $175.43. 2,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,860. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.42. Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $74.19 and a 52-week high of $189.10.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

