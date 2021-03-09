Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,718 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,616 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.10% of Paycom Software worth $26,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total value of $3,251,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PAYC. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $455.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $405.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $413.22.

Shares of NYSE PAYC traded up $12.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $388.07. The stock had a trading volume of 867 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,939. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $163.42 and a one year high of $471.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of 129.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $397.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $376.72.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $220.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

