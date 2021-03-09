Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 83.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,196,131 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 542,916 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 2.37% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $71,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,800,369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,123,000 after purchasing an additional 221,295 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,366,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,790,000 after acquiring an additional 62,819 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 22.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 931,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,965,000 after acquiring an additional 167,726 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 23.1% during the third quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 477,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,870,000 after acquiring an additional 89,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 430,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa bought 10,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.75 per share, with a total value of $249,405.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,077 shares in the company, valued at $249,405.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI traded up $2.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.90. 3,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,242. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.53, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.10 and a 52-week high of $84.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.89 and its 200-day moving average is $51.69.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 6.16%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

