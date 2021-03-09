Barclays PLC Buys 103,547 Shares of Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP)

Barclays PLC increased its position in Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 494,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,547 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.10% of Coca-Cola European Partners worth $24,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 58,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CCEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Societe Generale lowered shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.45 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.15.

Shares of NYSE CCEP traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.95. The stock had a trading volume of 506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.79. The firm has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.78. Coca-Cola European Partners plc has a 1 year low of $28.35 and a 1 year high of $54.37.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers flavors, mixers, and energy drinks; waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

