Barclays PLC Buys 32,676 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 457,003 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,676 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.22% of Zimmer Biomet worth $70,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. United Bank raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 11,318 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 325,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 4,709 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,562 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 169,937 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,186,000 after acquiring an additional 14,218 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ZBH traded up $0.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $159.35. 15,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,371,988. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.37 and a 12-month high of $170.05. The firm has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 990.69, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.65.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

