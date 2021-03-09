Barclays PLC Buys 334,520 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 149.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 558,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 334,520 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.21% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $53,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 650.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 26,254 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 37.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKC traded down $0.60 on Monday, hitting $83.83. 24,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,365,161. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.64. The firm has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $56.11 and a one year high of $105.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

