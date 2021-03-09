Barclays PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Barclays PLC lowered its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 965,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 229,006 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.34% of Ecolab worth $208,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ECL. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ECL. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ecolab from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Gabelli upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ecolab from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, G.Research upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.50.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded up $4.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $212.21. The company had a trading volume of 16,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,505. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.60 and a 12-month high of $231.36. The stock has a market cap of $60.66 billion, a PE ratio of -56.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $211.50 and its 200 day moving average is $208.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.99%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.38, for a total transaction of $114,010.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,741.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

