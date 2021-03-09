Barclays PLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Barclays PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,959 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,523 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.24% of Chegg worth $27,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in Chegg by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Chegg by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Chegg by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Chegg by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CHGG traded up $4.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.97. 4,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,195,526. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of -408.05, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.91. Chegg, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.89 and a 12 month high of $115.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.09.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $205.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

CHGG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Chegg from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chegg from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Chegg from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Chegg from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.76.

In other news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $2,277,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,935,090 shares in the company, valued at $157,380,869.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 82,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $7,437,711.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 308,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,849,069.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 489,963 shares of company stock valued at $46,775,047. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

