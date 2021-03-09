Barclays PLC Decreases Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 41,598 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.09% of Republic Services worth $27,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth $407,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Republic Services by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 842,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,160,000 after purchasing an additional 118,346 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Republic Services by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,077,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,753,000 after purchasing an additional 31,775 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter worth approximately $1,867,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 5.4% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 56,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RSG. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.54.

In other news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $4,097,425.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,080 shares in the company, valued at $28,367,738. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:RSG traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $95.85. 878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,370,656. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.65 and a 200 day moving average of $94.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.37 and a 1-year high of $103.79.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

