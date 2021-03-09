Barclays PLC Grows Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 89.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,538 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 59,912 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.15% of ANSYS worth $46,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in ANSYS by 114.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CX Institutional raised its position in ANSYS by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS during the third quarter worth $38,000. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ANSS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANSYS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.63.

In other news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.17, for a total value of $2,738,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 14,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total transaction of $5,259,069.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,823 shares of company stock valued at $12,523,631. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANSYS stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $307.86. 7,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,605. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.07 and a fifty-two week high of $413.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.26 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $371.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.42. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 12.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

