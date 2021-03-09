Barclays PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 149.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 502,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 301,674 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.32% of Boston Properties worth $47,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Boston Properties by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its stake in Boston Properties by 199.8% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 9,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 6,262 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Boston Properties by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Boston Properties by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BXP traded up $3.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $105.72. 10,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,218,316. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.69 and a 12 month high of $134.17. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.88.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.54). Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $665.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BXP. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.44.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

