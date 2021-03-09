Barclays PLC Grows Stock Holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.77% of CONMED worth $24,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in CONMED by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in CONMED by 8.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED during the first quarter worth $150,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in CONMED in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in CONMED by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:CNMD traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.34. The company had a trading volume of 482 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,140. CONMED Co. has a 12 month low of $37.66 and a 12 month high of $129.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,075.25, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.75.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $252.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.94 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 0.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on CONMED from $95.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

In other CONMED news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 15,000 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $1,798,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,106,023.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark E. Tryniski sold 3,490 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.23, for a total value of $426,582.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,657,904.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,573 shares of company stock worth $4,422,864. Corporate insiders own 5.39% of the company’s stock.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

