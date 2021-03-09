Barclays PLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 391,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.36% of The Toro worth $37,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Toro by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,875,000 after purchasing an additional 371,518 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Toro by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 21,328 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Toro by 121.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of The Toro by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Toro in the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TTC traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 683,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,215. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.67. The Toro Company has a 1-year low of $52.07 and a 1-year high of $103.27.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $873.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.36 million. The Toro had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Peter D. Moeller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $101,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,288.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Blake M. Grams sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total transaction of $494,543.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,061 shares of company stock valued at $3,584,652 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Toro in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.33.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

