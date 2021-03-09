Barclays PLC Grows Stock Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 952,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,709 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.18% of Hormel Foods worth $44,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 30.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 39.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 61.5% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 76.7% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

In related news, CFO James N. Sheehan sold 32,400 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $1,520,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,730 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,386.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HRL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hormel Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.38.

NYSE HRL traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,126,142. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.01 and a fifty-two week high of $52.97. The stock has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 14.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.