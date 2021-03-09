Barclays PLC Has $102.21 Million Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Barclays PLC increased its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,414,496 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,519 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.08% of HDFC Bank worth $102,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in HDFC Bank by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in HDFC Bank by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in HDFC Bank by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 17.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HDB traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.94. 25,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,491,254. The firm has a market cap of $149.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.92. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 15.48%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th.

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

