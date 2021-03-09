Barclays PLC Has $106.63 Million Position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 209.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 960,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 1.74% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $106,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VCLT. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.62 on Monday, hitting $100.20. The company had a trading volume of 44,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,754. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.37 and a 200-day moving average of $108.70. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $78.18 and a twelve month high of $113.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.248 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

