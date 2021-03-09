Barclays PLC Has $141.54 Million Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,956 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.18% of S&P Global worth $141,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $989,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPGI stock traded up $6.79 on Monday, hitting $341.31. 34,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,954,972. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $325.40 and a 200 day moving average of $337.61. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.05 and a fifty-two week high of $379.87.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.54.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

