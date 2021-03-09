Barclays PLC Has $149.74 Million Stock Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 945,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,975 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.53% of Liberty Broadband worth $149,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 16,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LBRDK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities raised Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Broadband presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.60.

LBRDK traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $152.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,563. The stock has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.11. The company has a current ratio of 24.63, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $86.20 and a twelve month high of $165.23.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.38. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%. Sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

