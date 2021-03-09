Barclays PLC Has $150.61 Million Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,025,024 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,680 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.60% of First Republic Bank worth $150,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in First Republic Bank by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 153.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FRC traded up $7.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $174.39. 28,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,070. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.61. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $70.06 and a 12 month high of $180.35.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.77%.

FRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Compass Point reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.44.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

