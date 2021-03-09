Barclays PLC Has $169.51 Million Stock Position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 65.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 968,564 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 381,869 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 1.06% of Varian Medical Systems worth $169,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 200.4% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 6,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $2,509,000. Athos Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Athos Capital Ltd now owns 51,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,048,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Varian Medical Systems alerts:

In other Varian Medical Systems news, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 4,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $782,551.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,847.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

VAR traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $175.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,823. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.05. The firm has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.02 and a beta of 1.06. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.62 and a 12 month high of $176.50.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $778.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Varian Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

VAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.55.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.