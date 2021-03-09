Barclays PLC Has $25.63 Million Stock Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 283.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 594,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 439,183 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.22% of Brookfield Renewable Partners worth $25,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,427,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $536,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,919 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,891,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,586,000 after acquiring an additional 823,549 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,501,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,458 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,894,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,621,000 after buying an additional 1,071,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,310,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,393,000 after buying an additional 1,018,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEP stock traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,439. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.45. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a one year low of $16.05 and a one year high of $49.87. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of -81.86 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $952.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.88 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BEP. Raymond James raised their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.67 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Renewable Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.07.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 19,000 megawatts of installed capacity.

