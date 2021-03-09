Barclays PLC Has $28.95 Million Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Barclays PLC decreased its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 44,177 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.09% of ResMed worth $28,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ResMed by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,521,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,874,136,000 after acquiring an additional 240,047 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,690,493 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,489,811,000 after purchasing an additional 221,840 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,820,822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,024,714,000 after purchasing an additional 124,340 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,630,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $281,593,000 after purchasing an additional 223,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 718,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $123,214,000 after purchasing an additional 49,038 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RMD traded up $3.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $182.55. 904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,077. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.85 and a 1-year high of $224.43. The company has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.61.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $800.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RMD shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.83.

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total transaction of $199,662.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,461.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.76, for a total value of $305,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,742,010.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,438 shares of company stock worth $3,175,198 in the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

